Friday, 01 July 2022 11:39:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Guangdong Province previously announced that it planned to construct 1,570 key projects in 2022, with an annual investment of RMB 900 billion ($134 billion).

In the January-May period of the current year, investment totaling RMB 397.2 billion ($59.3 billion) was made in the projects in question in Guangdong, accounting for 44.1 percent of the annual target, according to the Guangdong provincial authorities.