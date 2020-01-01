﻿
English
Workable prices for scrap hit $500/mt CFR in Turkey in new deals

Ex-Europe deals have been disclosed in Turkey’s import scrap market today, May 12, with higher price levels fixed for HMS I/II 80:20.

