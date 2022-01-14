﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnamese buyers accept higher scrap prices from Japan and Hong Kong

With scrap prices having recovered as of the beginning of this week, there are some new bookings done in Vietnam from various ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.