﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish steelmaker Kardemir raises domestic scrap prices

It is observed that Turkish integrated steel producer Kardemir has increased its domestic scrap purchase prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.