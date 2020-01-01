﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills reduce ship scrap prices sharply

Today, February 1, Izmir-based Turkish mills have reduced their ship scrap purchase quotations sharply.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.