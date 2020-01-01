﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s short sea scrap import prices move up

Short sea scrap quotations to Turkey have increased in some deals concluded during the current week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.