﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap purchase price range remains stable

One producer in Turkey’s Izmir region has raised its ship scrap purchase quotation by $8/mt as compared to the level recorded on January 5.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.