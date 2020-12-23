﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import scrap market continues to move up

Turkey’s import scrap market has continued its upward movement in new ex-Baltic and ex-US scrap transactions.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.