﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Colakoglu raises local scrap purchase price by $8/mt

SteelOrbis has learned that Turkish mill Colakoglu has increased its domestic scrap purchase price by $8/mt or TRY 80/mt today, April 8.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.