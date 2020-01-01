﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-Canada scrap cargo at higher price level

Today, June 10, an ex-Canada scrap cargo concluded at an increased price level has been disclosed in Turkey’s import scrap market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.