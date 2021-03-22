﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts scrap prices again at two plants, including Utsunomiya

Tokyo Steel has announced a further scrap purchase price decrease for two out of five of its assets on March 22.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.