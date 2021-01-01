﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts scrap price at Tahara for third time, export prices face bigger pressure

The reversal of the trend in the global scrap market, coupled with mounting uncertainty among market insiders with regard to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.