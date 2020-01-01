﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

South Korean mills increase their domestic scrap prices

Starting on August 18, South Korean steelmakers have announced increases in their domestic scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.