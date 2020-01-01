﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Some Turkish mills raise their domestic scrap purchase prices

Today, March 31, some Turkish mills have revised their domestic scrap purchase prices upwards.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.