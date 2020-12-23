﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Some Turkish mills raise domestic scrap quotations

Today, December 22, some Turkish mills have raised their domestic scrap purchase prices by a range of TRY 150-250/mt or $22-35/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.