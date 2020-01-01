﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Slight increase recorded in ex-Baltic scrap prices in Turkey

Another ex-Baltic deal has been disclosed to the market today, November 27, with prices indicating a small increase.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.