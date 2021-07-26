﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Silence continues in Turkey’s import scrap market, though offers are on the table

Following the silence observed in Turkey’s import scrap market during July 16-25, the market is still not active.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.