﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Short sea scrap prices in Turkey move up in line deep sea segment

Following the uptrend of Turkey’s deep sea scrap prices, short sea sellers to Turkey have also managed to close some deals at higher price levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.