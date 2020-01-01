﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Short sea scrap prices in Turkey continue their uptrend

Market sources state that demand for short sea scrap in Turkey is not as lively as the demand observed on the deep sea side.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.