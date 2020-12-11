﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Short sea prices in Turkey move up

As the shortage in the short sea scrap supply continues, it is also exacerbated by sellers’ unwillingness to conclude deals.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.