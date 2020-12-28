﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ship scrap purchase prices in Turkey move further up

Producers in Turkey’s Izmir region have once again revised their ship scrap purchase quotations upwards today, December 28, by $5-10/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.