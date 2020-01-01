﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang Group raises its scrap purchase price

Shagang Group has announced that as of December 19 it has raised its scrap purchase price by RMB 80/mt (12.2/mt).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.