﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts scrap purchase prices again, a day after previous correction

Shagang Group has announced that as of May 21 it has cut its scrap purchase prices by RMB 100/mt ($15.5/mt)

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.