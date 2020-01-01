﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices in Italy increase significantly

Scrap prices increased strongly in the Italian market, on the back of the uptrend of international scrap prices and due to the shortage of material.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.