﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap buyers in Bangladesh still cautious, import prices come down further

Import scrap prices in Bangladesh have come down further this week, pushed by negative sentiment and still cautious buying.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.