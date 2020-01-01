﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Prices revised upwards in local Turkish scrap market

Having been increased throughout of the current week, another price rise in the local Turkish scrap market has been observed today.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.