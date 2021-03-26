﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani customers delay new scrap bookings

The import scrap trade in Pakistan has been muted during the past week due to the National holiday held on March 23.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.