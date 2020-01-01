﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Most Turkish mills raise their domestic scrap purchase quotations

Today, February 26, most Turkish mills have increased their domestic scrap purchase prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.