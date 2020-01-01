﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap market continues its rising trend

Since SteelOrbis’ report published on May 7, some Turkish mills have increased their local scrap purchase prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.