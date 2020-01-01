﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices start to rise, import prices up again slightly

Following the Chinese New Year holiday, Chinese steelmakers have gradually resumed purchases of scrap, exerting a positive impact on scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.