﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore slumps by almost $10/mt amid low demand and signs of further weakening

Today, Thursday, January 28, iron ore prices have edged down compared to yesterday by almost $10/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.