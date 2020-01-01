﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices bottom up after big declines, demand unlikely to improve

Import iron ore prices in China have moved up today, Thursday, May 27 compared to May 26, while indicating big declines compared to last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.