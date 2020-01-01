﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mills resume import scrap buying with prices on rise, outlook bullish

Imported scrap prices in India have started to increase over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.