﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import shredded scrap prices in Pakistan surge in fresh bookings

Following the latest scrap bookings to Turkey at higher prices, foreign scrap suppliers have increased their offer prices to Pakistan.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.