﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India weaken, but just slightly as freight rises

Import scrap prices have continued to show signs of weakening but the sharp rise in container shipping rates has tempered the fall in landed prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.