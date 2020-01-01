﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Historical levels reached by deep sea scrap in Turkey

Following the deals disclosed to the Turkey’s import scrap market earlier today, May 12, another deep sea booking from St. Petersburg has been closed.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.