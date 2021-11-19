﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Global view on scrap: Turkey’s import scrap market relatively quiet, Asia continues to follow downtrend

Over the past week, Turkey’s import scrap market has been relatively quiet, with some ex-Europe cargoes changing hands and ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.