﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Older ex-Europe deal surfaces in Turkey’s import scrap market

In an older scrap deal which has been disclosed to the market, prices have not changed for Europe origin HMS I/II 80:20 scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.