﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia deep sea scrap prices in Turkey fall sharply

Import scrap prices in Turkey started to move down earlier this week due to the high number of sellers in the market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.