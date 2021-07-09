﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan H2 scrap down in Kanto tender, prime grade scrap keep moving up

Insufficient demand for H2 scrap has dragged down the prices in the monthly Kanto Tetsugen scrap export tender in Japan.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.