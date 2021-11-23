﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Europe deep sea scrap price for Turkey down slightly in new deal

Deep sea prime grade scrap prices are softening amid the unwillingness of Turkish mills to rush to conclude deals.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.