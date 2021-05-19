﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap prices increase in Turkey, despite suspicion of a downturn

With the newly disclosed deep sea bookings, scrap quotations in Turkey have increased one more time.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.