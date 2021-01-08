﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap prices in Turkey increase very slightly

In three deals disclosed to the market, deep sea scrap prices in Turkey have increased slightly.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.