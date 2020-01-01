﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian iron ore pellet prices increase during Chinese labor holidays

Reflecting a higher premium when compared to last week, the price of Brazilian iron ore pellets has reached $289/mt, against a ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.