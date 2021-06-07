﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high grade iron ore price declines on lower Chinese demand

The price of ex-Brazil 65 percent iron sinter feed fines has declined to $234/mt, CFR China conditions, from $240/mt last week. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.