﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Baltic origin scrap prices in Turkey remain stable in a new deal

The current week has started with ex-Baltic HMS I/II 80:20 scrap prices remaining stable in a new deal.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.