﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Turkey follow diverse trends

Turkish domestic wire rod prices have risen sharply week on week in the Iskenderun region amid costlier scrap and extended delivery period.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.