﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Turkey follow diverse trends

Turkish mills are trying to maintain their official local wire rod prices as international demand for wire rod is currently somewhat better

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.