﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices expected to weaken in UAE due to low trade

Some UAE-based wire rod producers have decided to provide discounts for their July production, taking into account the rather ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.