﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod price uptrend slows down in Italy

Wire rod prices have increased significantly in the Italian domestic market in the past month.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.